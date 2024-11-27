DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

