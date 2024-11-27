DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,800.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 327,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 167.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 513,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 321,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.