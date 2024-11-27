Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

