Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 55.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in US Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

USFD opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.