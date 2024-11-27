Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.