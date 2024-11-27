Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 18,998 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after purchasing an additional 471,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 196,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 158,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenable

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,745.60. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.