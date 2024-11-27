EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 3882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

