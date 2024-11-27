Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $177.67 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. This represents a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

