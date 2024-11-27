Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,674 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $42,034.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,722.23. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACR opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

