EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Shares Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,287,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

EARNZ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

EARNZ Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

