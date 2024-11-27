Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Elevai Labs Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Elevai Labs stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 902,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elevai Labs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $840.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elevai Labs stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.43% of Elevai Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

