ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2099 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.8 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.