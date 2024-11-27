ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2099 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.8 %
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
