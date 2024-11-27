ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.45 ($14.16) and last traded at €13.42 ($14.12), with a volume of 14839 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.45 ($14.16).

ENI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

