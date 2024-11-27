Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
