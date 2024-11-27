Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Epsilon Energy to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

EPSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 11,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.40. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

