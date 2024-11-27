Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGTX FY2025 Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

