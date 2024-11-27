Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 308409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Evotec Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

