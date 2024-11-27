Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FLDB)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FLDB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.66.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
