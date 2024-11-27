Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FLDB)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLDB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.