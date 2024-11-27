Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 39773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

