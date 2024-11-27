Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.45, but opened at $82.64. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 1,084,774 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $17,322,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

