First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 10,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

