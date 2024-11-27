First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 10,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.