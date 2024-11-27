First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.85. The stock had a trading volume of 714,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

