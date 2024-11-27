First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $747,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Republic Services by 264.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $6,579,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.10. 25,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.10 and a 52 week high of $220.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.