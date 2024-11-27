First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,433 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $773.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

