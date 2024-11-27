First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 1,504 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.26. 127,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,807. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.