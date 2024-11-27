First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 486 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS BJAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares. The stock has a market cap of $289.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

