First National Financial Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.708 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

First National Financial Price Performance

TSE:FN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.68. 15,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,706. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.12. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.15 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 147,553 shares of company stock worth $6,146,094. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.