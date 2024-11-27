First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Resource Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

