First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 4,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $711,000.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

