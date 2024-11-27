First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 148.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.