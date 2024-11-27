First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
