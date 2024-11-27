First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.
FTSL opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
