Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 11,964 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $343.04 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.71 and its 200 day moving average is $292.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

