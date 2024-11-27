Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $52.31 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $52,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

