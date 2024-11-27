Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,327,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,044,903 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.25% of CVS Health worth $1,781,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,816,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after buying an additional 1,327,855 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

