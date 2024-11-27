Fmr LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,627,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,448,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,609,000 after buying an additional 1,320,921 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.