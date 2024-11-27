Fmr LLC Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,570,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509,701 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,849,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Centene by 526.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

CNC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

