Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.91 and last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 463976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

