FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 36,954 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 84,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,954. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

