FORA Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 87.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

