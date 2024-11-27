Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,533 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Warrior Met Coal worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 648.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 129,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,153,000 after purchasing an additional 254,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

