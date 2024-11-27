Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.99.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.