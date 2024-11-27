Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.72. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 431,812 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

