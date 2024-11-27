Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $482.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

