Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 13728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
