Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 64,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 154,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
