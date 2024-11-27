FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO Sells $109,259.22 in Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $112,846.02. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FuboTV Stock Down 6.7 %

FUBO opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. FuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $486.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuboTV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FuboTV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

