Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
