Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 14,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.45.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
