Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 1243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.89.
The stock has a market cap of C$226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
