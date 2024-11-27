Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,455.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,760. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,729 shares of company stock worth $37,809,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $523.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.24 and its 200-day moving average is $482.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

